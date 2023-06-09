Popular Nollywood actor, Nonso Diobi, has finally opened up about the reason for his long absence in the Nollywood film industry.

For over a decade, Nonso was one of the leading lights, starring in numerous blockbuster movies that made him a beloved figure among fans both in Nigeria and beyond.

However, he took a break from acting, without giving any explanation, which left his fans with piles of unanswered questions.

In a recent interview with Hip Tv, Nonso Diobi explained he took a long break to work towards perfecting his craft.

He explained that he took a break to improve his acting skills and shared his plans for the future, which include working as an actor, filmmaker, and movie director.

In his words:

“So basically I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and also to keep giving my fans what they want. And basically that’s why I’ve been off the scene for a while and I am coming back with a bang.

“Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know.

“So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life.”