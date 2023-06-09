Ibrahim Tanko has named a provisional twenty-nine-man squad for camping ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The Black Meteors will depart Accra on Monday, June 12, 2023, for Cairo where they will camp for two weeks and engage in series of friendlies before the competition.

The team has been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the trip to Cairo.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Koniigsdoffer who are part of the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar will join the Black Meteors after the match on June 18, 2023.

Ghana has been paired with hosts Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A. The Black Meteors will begin the tournament with a game against Congo on June 25, before taking on Morocco and Guinea on June 27 and June 30, respectively.

The finalists and third-place playoff winner of this tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Paris while the 4th-placed team will play in the AFC –CAF playoff to decide the final slot at the Olympics.

The 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Morocco between June 24 and July 8, 2023.