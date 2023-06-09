It’s a season of endless congratulations for renowned gospel musician, Piesie Esther as she bags another prestigious award.

She was named as the Outstanding Female Entertainer of the Year at this year’s edition of Ghana Women Awards.

The star-studded event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre over the weekend.

The Award scheme aims at celebrating the strong, daring and confident women who are continuously impacting society across all sectors and public service institutions; from politics, health, education, sports, law, security to showbiz.

In her field of entertainment, Piesie Esther was adjudged the best and honoured with a golden award and citation.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to the Almighty for seeing her through and making her get the recognition she deserves.

In her view, the award is a testament that when a job is done diligently, amazing things can happen.

