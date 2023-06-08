Embattled baby mama of Dancehall King Shatta Wale is optimistic her son, Majesty will do well towing his father’s iconic footsteps.

In line with grooming him to be an emerging musical prodigy, Michy accompanied Majesty to the studio where he recorded some excepts of their yet-to-be-released song.

Confident of his talent, Majesty sat behind the microphone with confidence as he recorded the intro of their song.

His feature was a slang he shared with his mother to suggest that he will be going higher despite the crooked system.

“Where are we going?” Michy asked to which Majesty responded “higherrrrrrrrr”.

The excepts shared on social media have evoked some excitement in music lovers, especially members of the Shatta Movement (SM) fraternity.

Watch video below: