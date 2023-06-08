Civil society organisations in education are calling for the immediate discontinuation of laptops for SHSs and ensure that basic schools have the full complement of textbooks.

Africa Education Watch, the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition and the CSOs Platform on SDG say the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and SHS cannot manage 1.3 million laptops based on past and present evidence of poor management of ICT facilities and items.

The group is calling on Parliament to reject any portion of this arrangement that appears to the House.

This has become necessary as the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that SHSs are going to be given laptops to replace textbooks.

Meanwhile, the group lamented how KG-Primary schools have done four years into the coming of new curriculum and JHSs have done two years without textbooks yet government is readying itself to get laptops for SHSs.

Bernice Mpere-Gyekye is the National Coordinator of GNECC and one of the spokespersons of the CSOs.

Below is the full statement: