Award winning UK based Ghanaian artiste, Sonnie Badu, has waded into conversations about Bishop Agyin Asare/ Nogokpo saga which has been making headlines in the last few days.

In a Facebook post yesterday, June 5, Sonnie Badu who is known for songs such as “Wonder God”, “Covenant Keeping God”, “My Confidence” and “Still You Reign” called for truce between the two parties urging Bishop Agyin Asare to build a school as a token of peace.

Last week, the chiefs and residents of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyin Asare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, to engage in peace talks.

This follows his comments that Nogokpo is the “demonic” headquarters of the Volta Region during a recent sermon.

Archbishop Agyin Asare has clarified that his comments were not intended to demean any specific town or its residents.

He explained that his remarks were meant to illustrate the principle of divine protection to his congregants but his explanations seem not to sit well with the elders of Nogokpo.

Since the ultimatum, the conversation has been turned into a “religious war” particularly on social media between Christians and traditionalists.

Sonnie Badu wrote: Dear Elders of #Nogokpo,

I greet you in peace. Thank for receiving this message, as I will get straight the point. I am not a member of Perez dome and I haven’t spoken to Bishop in many years and he has not employed me to do this. However, I think this is going a bit too far ..

Bishop came back and explained into details (with wisdom), how the event transpired; and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bare Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta region.

Sirs, in all honesty, I don’t think what Bishop described in his sermon was strange to any of us. The first time – I ever heard of your town, was when A media personality took to social media to let us know she took some people there for certain doings. However, that wasn’t a surprise as we know not to joke with Volta gods 😂

Sirs, again, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, because every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated – they can cause mischief..

In this case, like the bursting of the tires .. It’s was more spiritual than physical which we understood..

With that being said, Sirs, I believe Bishop has done a lot of charitable work in the Volta region (and there has not been any press release on his philanthropy).

In conclusion, I think this is a perfect time for use to know more about your town and all the good things going on there… I come in love and one day I will like to visit nogokpo for a concert 🕊️..

And Dear Bishop,pops I think I have an idea. Let’s build a school for the people of Nogokpo.to add to what they already have, We know how the story will be told for years to come ….. The people were upset and so he built a school to show love 💜… Love you very much BISHOP… Agin Asare

We love Bishop Agin Asare .. He is a father worth emulating.. And we love the people of Nogokpo, you all are incredible..

LET PEACE, LOVE, and RESPECT reign.. I believe even the gods of #Nogokpo will agree with me … 💜💜💜

My Name is DR SONNIE BADU ….(sic)

ALSO READ: