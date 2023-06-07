Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, says although she would like to have another child, marriage must come first.

Akuapem Poloo claims that she met her son’s father when she was young, and despite his promise to marry her before she got pregnant, plans changed.

Their relationship ended after she gave birth, leaving her a single mother.

Speaking to KMJ on Prime Morning on Friday, the actress stated that she has learned her lesson and will definitely not repeat her mistakes, especially now that she has matured and has stopped living a fake life on social media.

Akuapem Poloo is more than ready to have more children, but only after marrying a responsible, family-oriented man.

“Now that I am matured and of age, I want to add another one to my baby. Yes, I really want to give birth. I have asked Allah to help me get married first. I don’t want to repeat the same mistakes again because, by then, I was young and in my youth. Now I want to get married before I give birth, but I want that to happen either this year or next year,” she said.

The Ghanaian socialite stated that nowadays, dating is more difficult than marriage, which is why she has been dating her boyfriend for seven years.

According to her, dating for seven years was a smart option since it will allow her to study and understand her partner when she eventually marries.

“For the past seven years I have been dating, and I am still dating. The intention of not repeating the same mistakes is the reason I am dating this guy. Although I don’t regret giving birth, I regret not getting married to the man I gave birth with.

“I love the seven years because we’ve known each other well and I know what he wants and what he doesn’t want. If I have been able to endure for seven years, I will have had experience before marriage. Nowadays, dating is even harder than marriage,” she said.

Actress Akuapem Poloo stated that many Ghanaian girls find themselves in toxic relationships because of how cheap they have made sex. She explained that, men woo girls with money only to leave them after sex.

She, however, advised Ghanaian girls to be careful of such men and strive for healthy relationships.

