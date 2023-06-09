The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has emphasised that there will be no further extension to the ongoing SIM card deactivation process.

She stated that the process has already been extended seven times and urged individuals with genuine concerns to contact the National Communications Authority (NCA) for assistance.

During her address on the floor of Parliament, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful provided an update on the deactivation process, revealing that 30 million SIM cards have been registered, with 7.9 million SIMs blocked.

Additionally, she noted that 201,800 cards have been reconnected after the deactivation deadline.

Regarding the registration requirements, the Minister suggested that individuals who do not yet possess a Ghana card could enlist the help of trusted associates to complete the registration process.

However, the Minority in Parliament has criticized the process, claiming it to be discriminatory and flawed, as many Ghanaians have been unable to meet the necessary requirements for SIM card re-registration. Consequently, they have called on the Ministry and the NCA to suspend the ongoing deactivation.

ALSO READ: