Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe believes Black Stars is highly capable of qualifying from Group B in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His comments come after the Black Stars on Thursday night learned their group opponents ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars were drawn alongside record winners Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.

Baffoe, who made 25 appearances for the Black Stars, admits it’s a tough group.

“It’s a very tricky group with Egypt who are a strong team with a leader Mohammed Salah. We have Cape Verde who have been uncomfortable for us to play. We have Mozambique making it two Portuguese-speaking countries.” he told the media after the draw.

Egypt are unbeaten in their last four games against Ghana, Cape Verde will be making their fourth appearance at the competition since 2013 whilst Mozambique make a return after a 13-year absence.

However, the German-born Ghanaian believes Ghana have what it takes to progress from the group.

“I’m confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn’t perform well but generally, we are a tournament team. We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus who is the superstar in the team. We are stabilized with our goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. I have confidence in the team, it’s not going to be easy. I know Ghana will come out of this group. The gap between the teams is becoming closer but we have to be on our toes to do well” Tony Yeboah stated.

Ghana will open their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde before facing Egypt on January 18 before wrapping up the group games against Mozambique on January 22.

The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

