The Black Stars of Ghana has been handed a tricky draw in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The group draw for the tournament was held on Thursday night in Abidjan where the tournament will be held next year.

The Black Stars found themselves in Group B alongside seven-time winners, Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Ghana will open their AFCON campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Next, Ghana will square off against the resurgent Cape Verde national team. The Blue Sharks, who are making their fourth appearance, will be brimming with confidence and talent.

Finally, in the group stage, Ghana will face underdogs Mozambique.

The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

The Black Stars who last won the prestigious trophy in 1982 will hope to end the country’s 41 years trophy drought.