The Buem-Jasikan Municipal Assembly in the Oti region has honoured some hardworking teachers in the area.

According to the Assembly, this will motivate teachers to improve the fallen standard of education in the area.

The award categories include: Best Female of the Year, Best Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Officer, Best Female and Male Teacher with Persons With Disability, among others.

The best teacher received a certificate, a double-door fridge, a 32-inch NASCO television and a microwave.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Overall Municipal Best Teacher, Kingsley Obour Asiedu, appealed to government to improve the mobile telecommunications network and provide computers to rural community schools to improve the teaching and learning of Information Communications Technology (ICT).

He explained that, the lack of internet connectivity and access to computer laboratories in schools have hindered the effective teaching of ICT as a subject.

Mr. Asiedu also said the lack of textbooks for the New Curriculum for basic schools, classroom infrastructure other teaching and learning materials have contributed to the poor academic performance in the Municipality.

He said the award ceremony will motivate teachers to give off their best to improve the standard of education in the area.

The Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Elizabeth Kessewa Adjonor was proud to be celebrating best teachers in the area.

She acknowledged that education is the most potent force and the pivot around which development resolves and no country has developed without education.

Madam Adjonor observed that, performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality has taken a nose dive and they are taking concrete steps to change the status quo.

The MCE said efforts to create a conducive and congenial atmosphere to improve teaching and learning in schools should be a shared responsibility of all stakeholders.

Madam Adjonor called for a multi-disciplinary approach with the help of religious groups, traditional leaders, teachers and civil society to improve the standard of education in the area.

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu commended organisers of the award scheme and called for support for teachers.

ALSO READ: