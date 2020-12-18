Ever-young Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has stunned her many fans and followers as she shows off her other side.

Miss Buari, in a new video, has been spotted displaying wild dance moves with her two sisters, Samira and Sydi.

Though dressed in their pajamas, that did not stop the trio from performing a beautiful choreography which they seemed to have enjoyed.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the video and described her sisters as ‘showoffs’. However, she captioned the video grateful sisters.

The video, which captured them dance as professionals, has seen many show their love for the sisters.

Watch the video below: