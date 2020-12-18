Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is a proud mother and can’t stop talking and thanking God for it.

She is celebrating her all-grown son on social media because his birthday – Thursday, December 17, 2020 – happens to be the birthday of her son, Jayden, she had with Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile.

Jayden, who is the only child from the short-lived marriage, has turned a year older.

Born in 2010, Jayden turned 10 years old yesterday, Thursday, December 17, 2020.

To celebrate her son’s 10th birthday, she has released 10 photos with a lovely write up on social media.

In the photos, the actress and Jayden were captured having quality time together.