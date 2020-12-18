Asante Kotoko suffered their first defeat of the season against Great Olympics after losing 1-0 at the Accra Sports stadium.

Kotoko came into the game full of confidence after picking their first win of the season against Legon Cities last week.

Maxwell Konadu’s side never looked up to the task and were second best in all departments.

For the fifth consecutive game, a Kotoko player picked up an injury with Patrick Asmah being the unfortunate victim.

Olympics looked sharp and were duly rewarded 10 minutes after half time when Michael Yeboah headed a cross from Abdul Manaf.

READ ALSO

The Accra-based side were able to hold on to their lead to secure all three points. However, history suggests Olympics might suffer long term consequences after this victory.

Since 2006, the Oly Dade had beaten Kotoko two times prior to this meeting and on both occasions, Olympics were relegated.

Annor Walker’s men currently sit fifth with seven points from four games and with their form, relegation looks unlikely this season.