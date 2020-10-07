Nigerian based Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has sparked marriage rumours with latest photos where she posed as a bride.

The marriage ceremony hashtagged, ‘The Ibrahims’ was witnessed last Saturday, October 4, in the heart of Lagos.

The lucky man was popular DJ, host and MC, VJ Adams, who was elated to pose beside the curvaceous actress.

VJ Adams lit up their ceremony with a piano rendition of award-winning American artiste, Major R. Johnson Finley’s ‘This is why I love you’.

Miss Ibrahim was blushing and laughing as her groom comes close to plant a kiss on her lips.

The couple, both clad in shimmery white and gold ensembles, posted the ceremony on their social media pages to promote the brands they were advertising with their wedding photoshoot.

Check out video and photos below: