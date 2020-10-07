Ghanaians were left with many unanswered questions when musician Patapaa’s girlfriend, Liha Miller, was spotted with another man in series of videos.

The young man, identified by his nickname, Official Soft, posed with his hands on Miss Miller’s shoulders and in other videos they were seen ‘chilling’ in the company of others.

Fans of the Swedru-based artiste flooded her comment section, inquiring if she had parted ways with the former.

But, the young man, she said is her bestfriend, turned out to be family.

To set the hearts of Ghanaians to rest, she called Patapaa her husband in a latest Instagram post where he was showcasing his dance skills.

Patapaa earned the husband tag after he made public their relationship and introduced the German to his parents, who blessed their union.

In a recent interview, Patapaa’s mother, Madam Akua Boatemaa, confirmed she, and her husband were in talks with her family for a marriage ceremony.