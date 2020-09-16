Hiplife and tongues musician, Patapaa, is rumored to be expecting a baby with his German girlfriend, Liha Miller.

The rumour gained grounds after a video of Liha with a protruded stomach went viral, and Patapaa has addressed the issue in a latest interview.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Patapaa, who neither confirmed nor refuted the claims said as a public figure, he needs not to bring his private life to public view.

“Sometimes, one has to be like Scooby-Doo. Issues of pregnancy are not UN awards for me to showcase it. If Akufo-Addo’s wife is expecting a baby, no one will hear of it until she delivers; that’s how it should be,” he defended.

Patapaa’s attention was brought to the video of his girlfriend’s protruding belly, and he replied it could be “fat or anything”.

When quizzed by the host if that meant she was not expecting a baby, the father-of-one hesitated before covering up with laughter.

Meanwhile, Patapaa’s mother, Madam Akua Boatemaa who was called in for a discussion failed to give more details on the supposed pregnancy but hinted her family was having marriage talks with Liha’s family.