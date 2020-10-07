A popular Nigerian ‘man of God’, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the disappearance of a one-year-old boy.

The lad, Gold Kolawole, was nowhere to be found after church service in the premise of Sotitobire Praising Chapel Children’s Department and has not been found till date.

The prophet and his accomplices were arrested based on a tip-off to the State Security Service that he held the child hostage since November.

The Prophet and the other defendants had been on trial for months after he pleaded not guilty.

But, an Ondo High Court found him guilty of the two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.



Justice Olusegun Odusola in his judgement convicted the defendants and also accused the police of complicity in the entire episode.

