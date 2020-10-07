Rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has recounted how death laid its icy hands on his day-old baby.

According to him, the baby suffered few complications barely few hours after his birth.

Speaking in an interview on Zionfelix uncut show, he said it happened about five years ago.

He made the disclosure while speaking about his sacrifices towards the growth of the Ghana music industry which has not paid off.

“I was booked to perform at a concert and was all over the place so I didn’t’ even have time for my woman and there was nobody to assist her,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Though Guru did not clearly state which hospital the incident occurred, he noted the baby was still on admission because he had difficulty breathing after birth.

“He was on oxygen and it came off while he was turning around on the bed and the mother had also gone to the washroom with the nurses going about their thing but before she returned the baby was dead,” he narrated.