Daniella recounted the frightening ordeal on social media, explaining that she became alarmed shortly after the ride started due to the driver’s suspicious behavior.

Feeling increasingly uncomfortable, she requested the driver to stop and let her out.

Instead, he locked the doors and began driving erratically.

In a swift and daring move, Daniella said she manually opened the car door while it was still moving and jumped out to safety.

The driver sped away afterward.

Taking to Instagram, Daniella urged her followers to share her story widely to raise awareness and seek justice.

Her experience has sparked concerns about passenger safety and the responsibility of ride-hailing services in ensuring the security of their customers.

The online-hailing ride has not yet responded to the incident publicly.

However, Daniella’s account has ignited discussions on social media about the need for enhanced safety measures in the transportation industry.