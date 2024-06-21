Afrobeat superstar Davido has initiated legal action against fellow artist Dammy Krane over allegations of murder.

The lawsuit follows Dammy Krane’s recent posts on social media, particularly on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where he insinuated that Davido is involved in criminal activities, including murder.

In a post dated June 21, 2024, Dammy Krane implied that Davido was a murderer, stating: “THERE’S NOTHING WORSE THAN MURDER @davido YOU FIT GET MONEY BUT YOU NO FIT GET PEACE #KARMA.”

This allegation has been shared with Dammy Krane’s 342,600 followers and syndicated across various blogs, leading to significant negative attention for Davido.

In response to the defamatory accusations, Davido’s legal representatives have formally addressed the matter, stating that Dammy Krane’s accusations are not only defamatory but also constitute cyberbullying.

Davido’s legal team has demanded that Dammy Krane remove the defamatory posts and issue a public retraction within 24 hours.

They warned that failure to comply would result in legal proceedings for damages and potential criminal charges.

The team emphasized that Davido has never been involved in any criminal activities and that Dammy Krane’s claims are false and damaging to Davido’s reputation.

The legal action aims to address the harm caused by the unfounded allegations and to protect Davido’s public image.