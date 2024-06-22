Nigerian music sensation Davido has stirred up headlines once again, this time with his extravagant revelation about the engagement ring he gifted to his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The couple, gearing up for their highly anticipated wedding in Lagos next Tuesday, June 25, has been the subject of much public interest.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Davido boasted that Chioma’s customized diamond ring is worth a staggering amount that could cover the cost of two to three Rolls-Royce luxury cars. ”

He further suggested that the ring’s value exceeds one million dollars, as that the starting price of a Rolls-Royce is approximately $350,000.

Amid preparations for their upcoming nuptials, Davido’s team celebrated him, expressing gratitude for the couple’s steadfast commitment despite challenges and scrutiny from online critics.

The news of Chioma’s lavish engagement ring has sparked admiration and curiosity among fans and followers of the celebrity duo, adding to the buzz surrounding their wedding festivities.