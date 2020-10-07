Catch performances by Jocelyn Dumas, Yvonne Nelson and Chris Attoh on streaming service Showmax.

Stream some of Ghana’s finest films and series, from Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s romance stories to Juliet Ibrahim’s shiny directorial debut Every Woman Has a Story, on Showmax.

What is Showmax?

It’s a streaming service featuring hit African content, international series and movies, documentaries and kids’ shows. Showmax Pro includes all this plus live sport from SuperSport, live music and news. Subscriptions start from as little as GHC 22.99. Go to showmax.com for more.

A romantic drama about a divorced couple who decide to continue living in their former marital home. Of course, this doesn’t end well for either of them. Starring Joselyn Dumas, OC Ukeje, Joke Silva and Chris Attoh. Watch it now »

Three women approaching 30 decide to make drastic changes to their seemingly perfect lives, only to end up learning harsh lessons about life and the challenges of marriage and relationships. This one is a Shirley Frimpong-Manso all-time fan favourite. Watch it now »

Micah, a Black American volunteer teaching in a community school in a Ghanaian village, must save one of his students, 14-year-old Tuigi, who is forced to marry the village priest to atone for her father’s sins. Watch it now »

A dive into the tumultuous life of bisexual, bi-racial, single-at-40 bridal fashion designer Ebaner Temple, as she manoeuvres through the bustle of Accra city, where race, colourism and patriarchy define what a modern Ghanaian woman should be. Watch it now »

Naana Akua Quasah, a young, ambitious single mother of an unruly son, wants to make history by becoming Ghana’s first female president. However, she must overcome a sexist media and political scene while hiding secrets from the public that could ruin her chances. Watch it now »

The stories of several Ghanaian women from different backgrounds living in the busy streets of Accra. Starring Juliet Ibrahim, Sonia Ibrahim, Beverly Afaglo Baah and Chi-Chi Neblett. Watch it now »

Heritage Africa

Set against the backdrop of the violent run-up to the independence of Ghana, Heritage Africa tells the story of Kwesi Atta Bosomefi, a public servant who became prominent by dancing to the tunes of the colonial master, losing touch with his Ghanian heritage and culture in the process. Watch it now »