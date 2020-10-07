

The Golden Purse Movement (GPM) at its launch on Saturday, October 3, 2020, received a number of dignitaries. The Movement seeks to create financial freedom for members through regular savings in preparedness towards retirement.

The Chairman for the launch, Professor Mark Tetteh, the Head of Department of Surgery and Coordinator of Research at the University of Ghana Medical School, encouraged members and the general public to be committed towards regular savings through which they can have financial estate at old age.

The great Professor also admonished the Board of Directors to be focused on its core mandate and not to publicise any support granted to individuals or groups as a faith-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). He added that knowing the spiritual and professional background of the members of the Board, he has the full assurance that the group will succeed in becoming a world-class movement.

The host Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi duly launched the Movement and prayed for the nine-member board namely: Richard Amenuveve, Raymond Blewusi, Isreal Aklorbortu, Vinolia Blewusi, Shelter Aheto, Thomas Avah, Alex Doe, Josephine Amenuveve and Evans Akpenamawu.

The Golden Purse Movement is a faith-based NGO registered as a company limited by guarantee with the aim of creating long-lasting financial freedom for members as well as provide social support to many.