To help in the fight against COVID-19 as a second wave of the pandemic is ongoing around the world, ActionPlus Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has donated some COVID -19 relief items to the Ghana Police Striking Force, Accra Central and Makola Market.

The items included dustbins, ‘Veronica’ buckets, hand sanitisers, liquid soap, tissue papers and nose masks among others.

The Public Relations Officer, ActionPlus Foundation, Hadzor Grace Afi, who presented the items on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of ActionPlus Foundation, Apostle Fred Osei Annin, said the items are to support the government’s investment in amalgamating the gains towards the fight against COVID-19.

The Foundation was optimistic that if citizens adhered to all safety protocols outlined by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service, the country would defeat the pandemic in the shortest possible time and restore activities to normalcy.

The Commander-in-Charge of Ghana Police Striking Force, Accra Central, who received the items, commended the Foundation for its kind gesture and called on other organisations to emulate.

Again, the members of the Foundation went to the Central Business District to sensitise the traders on the need to abide by all the guidelines.

The Foundation is a leader in health advocacy and has over the years led the campaign and fight against HIV/AIDS across the globe.