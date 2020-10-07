Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Akuapem North Constituency are fuming over a decision by the party to allow Member of Parliament (MP) for Akropong constituency to file her nomination to contest despite a court case seeking to injunct her nomination.

The move has since caused serious uproar within the Akropong constituency.

The aggrieved delegates have since August 13 this year been contesting the candidature of Nana Ama Dokua and are seeking to prevent her from filing her nomination at a High Court in Koforidua.

The woes of these delegates have deepened after the MP disregarded the impending court case to file her nomination on Wednesday, October 7.

The aggrieved delegates have since been contesting what they claim to be unfair disqualification of legal practitioner Philip Addison and Dr Twumasi Agyei from contesting her and allowing her to go solo.

Eugene Asare, a polling station secretary at Tutu Akuapem wants the party to work within the confines of its rules.

“There is a case against her at the court seeking to injunct her nomination but she keeps complaining about ill health. Just this morning she went to the EC office to file her nomination. Is this democracy? The party rules must not be seen to favour others at the expense of the total interest of party members,” he lamented.

Some concerned youth in the constituency at a press conference a few months ago vowed to ditch the party in the general election if something is not done about her.