Coach Maxwell Konadu has been sacked as the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the club announced Friday morning.

The decision follows Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday night.

Kotoko have struggled to make an impact in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season winning one in their last four matches played.

A club statement reads: “Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect.

“Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim.”

Asante Kotoko will play Dreams FC in the matchday 6 fixtures on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu before hosting Al Hilal at the Accra Sports Stadium in their Caf Champions League preliminary round games.

The Reds are currently occupying the 11th position on the league log with five points.