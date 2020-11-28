Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared a beautiful family video in which she played with her four daughters and her husband.

The girls are seen coming in turns to shower kisses on their mother on the occasion of her birthday as a cake is placed before her.

Her twin girls have grown so tall and beautiful in the video though she did not show their faces.

READ ALSO:

They came hugging and playing with her while showering her with lovely wishes for her birthday.

Her husband also took his turn to walk up to her and kissed her face.