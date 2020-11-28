Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper says he is confident the Electoral Commission (EC) will do a good job in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on Newsfile Saturday, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako said considering the output of the Commission, it is evident that the operations of the EC has improved over the years.

“I think that over the past 28 years, progressively, we have actually been able to put in place an election architecture and management body that is credible despite the challenges,” he said.

His comment forms part of a discussion on ‘the readiness of the Commission ahead of the 2020 elections.’

Referring to a CDD survey which concluded that majority of Ghanaians have expressed 68% confidence in the Electoral Commission, Mr Baako stated that he shares the same level of confidence in the Commission.

However, he said issues with the removal and appointment of new officials remains a challenge.

“Considering the backdrop that led to the removal of previous Commissioners and the appointment of new Commissioners; that perception was a reality that people were confronted with so this created some crisis of confidence.

“But over all, we have created a critical mass of confidence in the election architecture and EC management body and I believe put together, we will move ahead,” he told the host of the show, Samson Lardy Ayenini.