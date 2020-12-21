The Elembelle MP is demanding that the Electoral Commission Chairperson, is summoned to the House and respond to questions on how the December 7 elections unfolded.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah in an interview with JoyNews accused Jean Mensa of deceiving Parliament when she appeared before the House ahead of the elections.

According to the lawmaker, she failed to answer critical questions, particularly issues having to do with voters in the Guan constituency who were not allowed to vote for a parliamentary candidate.

“The EC had the opportunity to appear before Parliament and a question was asked on this issues [Guan residents not participaiting in parliamentary elections] and the EC failed to answer so clearly she deceived parliament. So this Parliament before we rise must invite the Electoral Commission.

“We must ask them serious questions that is putting our democracy and security at risk and it is the responsibility of the parliament to invite the Commission before we rise, because if we do not do that then who will?”

On December 6, a day before the election, the Electoral Commission released a statement indicating that the citizens within that enclave will vote only in the presidential election pending the creation of a new constituency for them.

Nearly two weeks after the election, the Electoral Commission is yet to come out with modalities spelling out how people in that constituency will be represented in Parliament.