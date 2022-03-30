It was all joy and love when diminutive actor, Don Little, born Steven Atanga, met his colleague actresses Kalsoume Sinare and Jackie Appiah.

Don Little who could not hide his joy hugged Kalsoume after she asked him to and called the former her baby.

Amidst the joy, there were loud screams for him to hug Miss Appiah who was also present which he obliged beaming with smiles.

Kalsoume went on to call Don Little Jackie’s firstborn with the latter noting he was going to move in with Jackie.

But in the spur of the moment, Kalsoume jokingly asked that Don Little should go ahead and marry Jackie Appiah.

But Don Little who subtly appeared stunned replied “I have no property to sell to maintain and cater for a lady like Miss Appiah.

They all burst into laughter following his response.

Watch the video below: