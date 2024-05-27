Ghanaian actor, Stephen Atangah, popularly known as Don Little, has shared an incident from his travels abroad that nearly led to his arrest.

During an interview on TV3, Don Little recounted a night out with friends that took an unexpected turn at a nightclub.

While trying to enter the club, Don Little was stopped by the security guard, who mistook him for a child due to his small stature.

Despite being accompanied by friends who vouched for him, the guard insisted that he was underage and denied him entry.

The situation escalated when the guard asked, “Hey little boy, where is your mom?”

Don Little, feeling insulted and frustrated, confronted the guard who threatened to call the Police.

He explained, “I was eager for a night of fun and relaxation. My friends suggested various nightclubs, so we decided to give it a try. They advised me to bring my passport, but I assumed the process would be similar to Ghana. However, the guard’s skepticism and insistence that I was underage nearly caused a major uproar.

To avoid any arrest, Don Little and his friends decided to leave the premises and return home.

Don Little recounts his time in Europe, telling the story of how he was mistaken as a child and how he was bounced at the gate when he went clubbing.#Showbiz360 pic.twitter.com/aNj9sTPeGo — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) May 27, 2024

ALSO READ: