Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 23, 2024, gathered at Kotoka International Airport to welcome their former National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo from London after more than a year.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s return is seen as a significant boost for the NDC, as he expressed his intention to support former President John Dramani Mahama in the December general elections.

Adorned in party paraphernalia, the enthusiastic crowd celebrated their leader’s homecoming with chanting and drumming.

Addressing the supporters, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo expressed his gratitude and shared his positive observations about the party’s current leadership.

“I have been in touch with the leadership of the party, and I think they are doing very well. I want to congratulate the leadership, from the national chairman through the national executives, regional, and constituencies. They are doing a very good job,” he stated.

He also praised John Dramani Mahama, referring to him as “the next President of Ghana”.

“I want to commend the flagbearer, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for the phenomenal job he is doing. I know his commitment, love, passion, and desire to lead this country away from the current government.”

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo concluded by thanking those who supported him during his time away.

“I want to thank God for bringing me back and express my gratitude to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the massive support he rendered to me while I was away, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for his support, and several others who stood by me,” he added.