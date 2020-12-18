Popular socialite, Hajia4real, has displayed her bragging skills as she flaunts her adorable sister, Mariam Ajike Sumaila who is a doctor.

The actress cum musician, born Mona Montrage, took to social media to announce her sister’s graduation from the medical school.

The photo, which many can’t keep calm over, saw Hajia4Real brag about her family’s ‘perfection’.

To her, the family is not just blessed with beauty but brains as well.

From her post, it was obvious she could not hide her joy over the graduation and indicated being proud is an understatement.

She posted the adorable photos which saw the sister pose with her stethoscope as she rocks her lab coat.

Hajia4Real’s sister Mariam Ajike Sumaila

“My baby sister is a doctor🎉😩😍🥰 Proud is an understatement☺️☺️

Just like her mortarboard says; Cute enough to stop your heart, skilled enough to restart it. We don’t just do beauty in the family, it’s accompanied with brainssss 💁🏽‍♀️,” she wrote.