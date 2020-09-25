Ghanaian socialite and actress, Hajia4Real, known in private life as Mona Faiz Montrage, has popped up with a new video.

The new video has Hajia4Reall showing off her massive curves and smooth and beautiful skin in a bikini.

In the video, the ‘Fix Us’ actress is seen inside her plush hotel room in Dar-es-Salaam, the largest city and former capital of Tanzania.

Hajia4Reall flew to the East African nation for a visit just three days. The mother of one held a glass of champagne while looking into a mirror on the wall.

Not long after, she turned and shaked her body to a song playing in the background before moving into a bathtub nearby.

After sitting in the bathtub, she took a sip of the champagne which was later shown to be Moet.

Sharing the video, Hajia4Reall, who sought to make a point about riches, advised her followers to: “Stop talking money and make money!”