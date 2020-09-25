Western Togoland separatists have ordered the immediate exit of all Ghanaian security forces from the Volta Region.

This follows their simultaneous attack on the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

In a press statement declaring their secession from Ghana, the Western Togolanders under the leadership of Togbe Yesu Kwabla Edudzi II, have said that the roadblocks will remain on the roads until “Ghana agrees to come to the negotiation table, with expected UNO facilitation.”

“All political activities within the new State are banned with immediate effect. Certain Radio stations are temporarily designated Western Togoland (WTL) State Radios till further notice, and all Media Houses within WTL are to focus their programming predominantly on WTL issues until further notice,” they added.

In addition, the Chairman of the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), the political wing of the Western Togoland independence struggle, has ordered all Ghanaian security forces out of the Western Togoland within 24 hours “and must not take any weapons or ammunitions along with them”.

Ghana Police personnel within the captured area have been ordered to remain indoors until further notice or surrender peacefully to the Western Togoland Security forces.

They further ordered for the immediate release of all detained Western Togoland independence struggle and immediate termination of all related court proceedings.

Currently, all roads leading to and from the Volta Region have been blocked leading to about 3 km of traffic.

This roadblock, they say is to “assert its sovereignty all over the Southern sector”.

They are reported to have forcibly taken over the Aveyime and Mepe Police stations, overpowering the police officers in the process and looting the Station’s armoury.