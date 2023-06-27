Esteemed actress, Kalsoume Sinare has got her fans bursting with joy after sharing a video of her mother, in what is a rare occurrence.

Aside her motherly nature, Kalsoume owes much of her grace and beauty to her mother, who she has recently put into the spotlight.

Even at old age, the veteran’s mother possesses a timeless beauty, radiant smile and graceful demeanor which reflect a life well-lived.

Kalsoume shared a video of her having a bonding time with her mother as they sang to each other in her inner chambers.

They professed their love for each other as they tested their vocals to Nat King Cole’s I Love You (For Sentimental Reasons).

After sharing an intimate mother-daughter moment, they concluded with a warm embrace followed by contagious laughter.

Though she prefers to maintain a low profile, Kalsoume’s mother has been instrumental in her successful career.

Her followers were filled with nostalgia upon watching the video as they complimented the duo for their strong bond.

Watch video below: