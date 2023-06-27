Assin North National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, has been showered with love from supporters at the ongoing bye-election.

Teeming supporters mobbed him as he made his way to the Assin Bereku polling station where he was to cast his vote.

There were loud cheers from the elated party supporters as NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi accompanied the candidate.

Clad in white Kaftan, Mr Quayson beamed with smiles as he walks with his entourage to the rousing welcome.

Gyakye Quayson Assin North bye-election

ALSO READ:

Watch the video above: