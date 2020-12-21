A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.

Though George Ayisi is happy at Sammy Gyamfi’s brilliance in discharging his duties, his utterances on post 2020 elections leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Ayisi who is also the Communications Director of NADMO who attended a progamme with the NDC communicator some time ago said he liked the latter his views and submissions on the show.

“The NDC has no case. Sammy Gyamfi and his people should stop throwing dust into our eyes. The election is over and we all know Mahama didn’t win. But my good friend Sammy Gyamfi has taken a different approach on this issue and I am shocked.

READ ALSO:

“Let me confess something to you. Sammy Gyamfi is a brilliant guy. I have attended a programme with him and I must say that he is a brilliant guy. I really like him and like the fact that he is brilliant but the way he has chosen to use his brilliance is worrying” he told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FMs morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

His comment follows NDC’s decision not to accept 2020 election results.

Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference on Thursday, December 17 2020 said detractors who have asked the NDC to go to court over the elections result should keep mute.

According to him, though court is an option, the decision to use that option rests with the part and not self-appointed advisers of the NDC.

Mr. Ayisi who has fallen in love with Sammy Gyamfi’ is worried over his posture on matters of national importance.