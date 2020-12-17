National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has apologised to the media over what he says is attacks by some supporters.

According to Mr Gyamfi, though the party expressed some misgivings regarding media reportage, it does not make them enemies.

Mr Gyamfi explained that the unidentified media workers were on their way to cover the party’s presser at its headquarters when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“My attention has just been drawn to the fact that some media men were nearly harassed on their way here but I would like to apologise for that. You are not our enemy and we are sorry,” he said.

He rendered the apology at a press conference on Thursday, December 17,2020.

Though it is not clear if any casualties were recorded, he asked party supporters to exercise restraint and not take the law into their own hands.

“The media is an important partner to political parties, especially the NDC. We cherish the coverage you have given us all these years and the election.

“To the supporters watching and listening to this press conference it is important for us to understand the media is the Fourth Estate and we need them to convey our message and they also need us so though we may have some differences, we have no excuse to harass any media man,” he added.