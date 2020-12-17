The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the won the disputed Sene West Parliamentary seat.

Its candidate, Kwesi Ampofo Twumasi polled 13,116 whiles the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate got 13,100 of the total votes cast.

This was after the Wenchi High Court gave the go ahead for the the content in the disputed ballot box at the Tattor Battor Polling Station which was snatched by one Christian Nukpeta and retrieved later to be counted.

After counting, the NDC polled 275, NPP -148 and the National Democratic Party (NDP) represented by Caesar Fomekah polled 1 vote.

More soon…