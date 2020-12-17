There was a heavy security presence at the Wenchi High Court during the ruling on the Sene West parliamentary election results.

Military and Police personnel thronged the court premises in their numbers to ensure calm and order.

The court fixed Thursday, December 17, to give its verdict on the election following a petition brought before it by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the just-ended elections.

The petitioners were seeking that the court grants them a favour that the NPP candidate for Sene West, Joseph Markay Kumah was duly elected and be declared as such.

Lawyers for the NPP’s Sene West candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, earlier withdrew their motion of injunction on the declaration of the results as filed in their petition.

The court awarded a cost of GH¢6,000.00 against the petitioners for withdrawing their application for the interlocutory injunction.

Meanwhile, the NPP currently has 137 parliamentary seats while the NDC has 136 with one independent candidate and Sene West being outstanding.