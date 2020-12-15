A Wenchi High Court has fixed Thursday, December 17, to give its verdict on the Sene West parliamentary election petition brought before it by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the just-ended elections.

Lawyers for the NPP’s Sene West candidate, Joseph Markay Kuma, earlier withdrew their motion of injunction on the declaration of the results as filed in their petition.

The court awarded a cost of GH¢6,000.00 against the petitioners for withdrawing their application for the interlocutory injunction.

On Monday, December 14, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insisted that the NDC won both Techiman South and Sene West constituencies in the parliamentary election.

He said the NDC won 138 out of the total 275 constituencies and not 136 constituencies as declared by the Electoral Commission.

“Respect the people’s verdict and mandate. Don’t usurp the will of the people. We have the majority. We have 138. Techiman South and Sene West belong to the NDC. We have won convincingly.

“If they want us to cooperate at the inauguration, midnight from January 6, 2021, allow us choose our Speaker. Let the Majority be accorded what it is due so far as the constitution is concerned,” he added.