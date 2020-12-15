Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah says a disease more deadly than the Coronavirus will soon emerge.

According to the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, the new virus will be lethal that it will shake the world.

He made this statement at a joint press conference with Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako after the latter revealed Covid-19 will fade out by August 2021.

Genuine prophets don’t lie. The fact that it didn’t happen doesn’t mean that it is not true… I am not afraid of Coronavirus, it cannot happen forever.

I haven’t seen it.. but as he has said I believe another will come up which will be more than Coronavirus… so I will like us to pray against it…, he said.

Watch the video below: