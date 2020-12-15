Mishasha, Ghana’s newest female music sensation, has made a bold claim about her yet-to-be-released collaborative song with dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Arguably the hottest female songstress in Ghana today, Mishasha’s collaboration with Shatta Wale is her second official collaboration after an earlier one with MzVee titled ‘1 by 1’.

The song which is the product of the collaboration is due for release on Friday, December 18, 2020, just a few days ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Mishasha

In an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com, Mishasha said: My song with Shatta Wale is the best female collaboration in Ghana currently.

The song, Dorothy, which is produced by Peewezel, is expected to become a major part of this year’s Christmas celebration.