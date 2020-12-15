The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has sent a stiff warning to persons who hold disorganised demonstrations resulting in both state and private property damage.

Due to the confusion over the 2020 elections, some National Democratic Congress supporters have hit the street to demand accountability.

This constitutional right, the GPS says, must be exercised in accordance with guidelines such as notifying police not less than five days before the assembly.

The GPS, in a press release, thus, admonished protesters to give due regard to the laws of the country, else will face the full might of the law.

Read full statement below: