Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken to the principal streets of Sefwi Wiaso to protest against the Election Commission over the results in the just-ended general election.

The peace walk is said to have started from Sefwi Dwenase through to Wiawso.

According to the NDC supporters, the Presidential and Parliamentary elections result by the EC do not reflect the true will of the people in the December polls.

The Parliamentary candidate for NDC, Paul Evans Aidoo, who addressed the media said they are going to organise a mammoth protest on Tuesday at the EC’s office to demand the missing ballot box be found and returned.

“We are going to help the EC look for the missing ballot box. The police and other security personnel can’t find this missing ballot box. Maybe, they are mixed up so we are going to help them. We won’t leave the EC’s office till we find it,” he added.

Mr Paul Evans Aidoo emphasised that the NDC will continue to protest until the ballot box that went missing during the general election in Sefwi Wiawso Constituency is found.

He added that some unknown persons tried to disrupt today’s protest and for that reason, they would need to restrategize and stage another protest on Tuesday, December 15.