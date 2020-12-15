The women wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit the streets of Kumasi to protest against the 2020 election results.

According to the women, who converged at the party’s regional headquarters in Kumasi, the Electoral Commission (EC) rigged the polls for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The protest was led by the party’s national women’s organiser, Dr Hannah Bissiw and the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Mrs Gloria Huza.

Dr Bissiw told the media that the party will risk everything to see its flagbearer declared President-elect.

According to them, the general election was rigged in favour of the NPP.

They said no intimidation from security services will make them rescind their decision.

The NDC women marched from the party office at Amakom through some principal streets and headed towards the regional EC office.

The NDC has rejected the results of the polls which gives the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo over 51% of the valid votes cast. They have accused the EC of rigging the polls for the incumbent.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has publicly rejected the results of the polls.

