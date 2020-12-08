The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tano South is challenging the results of Monday’s voting.

After counting, Hannah Bissiw grabbed 17,215 votes representing 44.7% while the incumbent Benjamin Sekyere grabbed 21,018 votes representing 54.6%.

However, Madam Bissiw, who is also a former Member of Parliamentary for the area is demanding a recount, arguing that there is discrepancy between her results and that of the certified Electoral Commission results.

She has also refused to sign the certified results, thereby delaying the process.