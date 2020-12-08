The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Agona West Constituency, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has been re-elected for a second four-year term after winning Monday’s election.

Mrs Morrison, who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in the incumbent New Patriotic Party government, polled 30,513 out of a total of 59,193 valid votes cast.

Her closest challenger Paul Ofori-Amoah of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 27,673 while an independent candidate Ishmael, Kofi Tekyi Turkson, got 1,007 votes.

There were 803 rejected ballots and a total of 59,996 votes.

Ishmael Kofi Tekyi Turkson(Independent)- 1,007

Rejected- 803

Valid votes cast – 59,193

Total votes cast – 59,996